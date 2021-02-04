On the Move: Kathy Rupert, Marlen Resiwain, Dallas Andrews

Kalakaua Gardens, a senior community offering independent living, assisted living, memory care and skilled nursing care, has announced the hiring of two individuals.

>> Kathy Rupert is the director of marketing and sales. Rupert is a registered nurse with more than 25 years of health care marketing and business development experience in Hawaii and Texas.

>> Marlen Resiwain is the assistant administrator. Resiwain has more than 10 years of post-acute health care administration experience.

Coldwell Banker Realty has announced that Dallas Andrews (RA) has rejoined the firm in its Leeward office as an independent agent. Prior to joining Coldwell Banker Realty, he served as an NRT Referral agent at Coldwell Banker Realty Referral Network.

