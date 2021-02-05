Man, 44, charged on drug and firearm charges, was driving vehicle used in January shooting

A 44-year-old Honolulu man was charged by federal complaint today on drug and firearm charges after a traffic stop on Feb. 4, and the vehicle he was driving was tied to a Jan. 31 shooting.

David Lunceford was charged with intent to distribute methamphetamine, possession of ammunition by a felon and possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug-trafficking crime, , the U.S. Attorney’s office said in a news release.

The complaint alleges that after a traffic infraction stop and a positive alert from a narcotics dog, police and Drug Enforcement Administration officers seized a privately made 9 mm firearm, 21 rounds of ammunition, and 15 grams of methamphetamine from the vehicle Lunceford was driving.

The vehicle was identified in video footage as the one at a Texaco gas station on South Beretania Street in Honolulu from which the occupant fired several shots at another vehicle.