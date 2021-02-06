22-year-old punches man, 48, sitting in vehicle in Kahala

Police arrested a 22-year-old man Friday night after he allegedly punched a 48-year-old man while seated in his vehicle in Kahala.
The incident occurred at 7:28 p.m.
The younger man fled the scene and was found a short time later.
Police arrested him at 8:15 p.m. on suspicion of first-degree (violent) unauthorized entry into a motor vehicle.
