Warning signs posted at Hanauma Bay, Waikiki and Ala Moana beaches after box jellyfish sightings

Warning signs have been posted on the South Shore of Oahu after an influx of hundreds of box jellyfish were reported at Hanauma Bay, Waikiki and Ala Moana beaches, according to a city alert.
Today is the first day of a 2-3 day anticipated influx of box jellyfish.
No further details were immediately available.
