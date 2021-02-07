comscore HPD investigating early morning robbery in Kapolei | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
HPD investigating early morning robbery in Kapolei

Honolulu police are investigating an early morning robbery in Kapolei today.

Police said two unknown male suspects approached a 21-year-old man at an ATM at about 1:40 a.m. when one of the suspects brandished an unspecified weapon and demanded money.

When the victim said he had none, the suspects demanded the victim’s vehicle.

Police said the suspects then fled the scene in the victim’s vehicle.

No injuries were reported.

There are no arrests at this time.

