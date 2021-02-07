comscore Maui approves bill to punish hosts of underaged drinking | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Maui approves bill to punish hosts of underaged drinking

  • By Associated Press
  • Today
  • Updated 11:44 am
WAILUKU >> The Maui County Council unanimously approved a bill that would make the host of a gathering that contains underaged drinking liable for the infraction.

The law is scheduled to take effect on Sept. 1, the Maui News reported Saturday.

If a host is found to have allowed underaged drinking, he or she will be fined $200 for their first offense. A host will be fined $500 for a second violation and $1,000 for a third violation within a 12-month period.

Subsequent infractions within the same 12-month period may require reimbursements to police, fire or other emergency response services.

The bill defines a person who is responsible as one who “conducts, aids, allows, permits or facilitates a gathering where an underage person possesses or consumes intoxicating liquor.” Gatherings are defined as settings with more than one person.

“This will be another tool in the proverbial tool box to help keep young people in our community safe from intoxicating liquor,” City Council member Mike Molina said.

