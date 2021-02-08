comscore Man, 39, arrested for allegedly choking his wife and punching her son in Ewa Beach | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Man, 39, arrested for allegedly choking his wife and punching her son in Ewa Beach

Honolulu police arrested a 39-year-old man after he choked his wife in Ewa Beach Sunday.

Police said the suspect got upset at the victim, 35, and began to choke her at about 7:15 p.m. He then punched the victim’s son causing minor injuries.

Police arrested the suspect on suspicion of abuse of a family or household member and abuse of a family or household member younger than age 14.

