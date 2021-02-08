comscore Police arrest woman, 26, for striking man in head with metal pipe | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Police arrest woman, 26, for striking man in head with metal pipe

  • By Star-Advertiser Staff
  • Today

Police this morning arrested a 26-year-old woman for allegedly hitting a 65-year-old man with a metal pipe.

Police said the woman struck the man in the head at about 5:30 a.m. in the area of the Mililani Tech Park.

The man had minor injuries and refused transport to the hospital.

The woman was arrested at 7:30 a.m. on suspicion of second-degree assault.

