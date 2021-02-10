Man, 65, arrested at Pearl City homeless encampment after argument

Honolulu police arrested a 65-year-old homeless man Tuesday after he allegedly assaulted a homeless woman with a metal pipe in Pearl City.
The suspect and victim, 60, were involved in an argument sometime between 8 a.m. and 9 a.m. Sunday, at which time the suspect allegedly assaulted the woman with the pipe.
She sustained a laceration to her hand.
Police said the suspect and victim are acquaintances and live in the same homeless encampment.
Police arrested the suspect Tuesday on suspicion of second-degree assault.
