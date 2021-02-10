Pearlridge Center welcomes a dozen new retailers

The Pearlridge Center has welcomed over a dozen new stores, most of which are local small businesses, that have opened over the last several months.

A news release from the center announced that 14 new stores, eateries or kiosks have recently opened, moved or expanded. They include: Beer Lab HI, which moved locations in the center; a Happy Belly food truck located in the Sears parking lot; and a These Stuffed Cookies kiosk.

Several eateries, including Tanaka Ramen and Izakaya, Hawaii Pot Shabu Shabu House and Hot Dog on a Stick, are set to open in the future, according to the release.

“We launched the Open for Small Business initiative with the express purpose of encouraging and supporting our local entrepreneurs – many of whom are also women or minorities,” said General Manager David Cianelli in a statement. “Dozens, if not hundreds, of new local jobs have been and are being created with the opening of these businesses here at Pearlridge Center.”

Many Hawaii businesses have closed during the COVID-19 outbreak, including at the center. A spokeswoman for Pearlridge Center did not have the number of store closures the center experienced.

Pearlridge Center is home to 250 tenants.