Pearlridge Center welcomes a dozen new retailers

The Pearlridge Center has welcomed over a dozen new stores, most of which are local small businesses, that have opened over the last several months.
A news release from the center announced that 14 new stores, eateries or kiosks have recently opened, moved or expanded. They include: Beer Lab HI, which moved locations in the center; a Happy Belly food truck located in the Sears parking lot; and a These Stuffed Cookies kiosk.
Several eateries, including Tanaka Ramen and Izakaya, Hawaii Pot Shabu Shabu House and Hot Dog on a Stick, are set to open in the future, according to the release.
“We launched the Open for Small Business initiative with the express purpose of encouraging and supporting our local entrepreneurs – many of whom are also women or minorities,” said General Manager David Cianelli in a statement. “Dozens, if not hundreds, of new local jobs have been and are being created with the opening of these businesses here at Pearlridge Center.”
Many Hawaii businesses have closed during the COVID-19 outbreak, including at the center. A spokeswoman for Pearlridge Center did not have the number of store closures the center experienced.
Pearlridge Center is home to 250 tenants.
By participating in online discussions you acknowledge that you have agreed to the Terms of Service. An insightful discussion of ideas and viewpoints is encouraged, but comments must be civil and in good taste, with no personal attacks. If your comments are inappropriate, you may be banned from posting. Report comments if you believe they do not follow our guidelines.
Having trouble with comments? Learn more here.