Man dies after falling from mountain at Maunawili Falls | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Top News

Man dies after falling from mountain at Maunawili Falls

  • By Star-Advertiser staff
  • Today

A 20-year-old man has died after falling down the side of a mountain in the Maunawili Falls area this afternoon.

The Honolulu Emergency Medical Services reported that the man fell around 3:30 p.m. Personnel provided advanced life support and transported him to a nearby hospital in critical condition.

The Honolulu Department of the Medical Examiner has not yet identified the man or released his cause of death.

