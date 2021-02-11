Man dies after falling from mountain at Maunawili Falls

A 20-year-old man has died after falling down the side of a mountain in the Maunawili Falls area this afternoon.
The Honolulu Emergency Medical Services reported that the man fell around 3:30 p.m. Personnel provided advanced life support and transported him to a nearby hospital in critical condition.
The Honolulu Department of the Medical Examiner has not yet identified the man or released his cause of death.
