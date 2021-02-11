comscore Man in serious condition after apparent shooting near Hawaii Country Club | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Top News

Man in serious condition after apparent shooting near Hawaii Country Club

  • By Star-Advertiser staff
  • Feb. 11, 2021

A 43-year-old man was taken to a trauma hospital in serious condition after apparently being shot in the lower torso near the Hawaii Country Club Thursday evening, Honolulu Emergency Medical Services reported.

EMS responded to the apparent shooting at around 7 p.m. No other details were provided.

