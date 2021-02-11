Man in serious condition after apparent shooting near Hawaii Country Club

A 43-year-old man was taken to a trauma hospital in serious condition after apparently being shot in the lower torso near the Hawaii Country Club Thursday evening, Honolulu Emergency Medical Services reported.
EMS responded to the apparent shooting at around 7 p.m. No other details were provided.
By participating in online discussions you acknowledge that you have agreed to the Terms of Service. An insightful discussion of ideas and viewpoints is encouraged, but comments must be civil and in good taste, with no personal attacks. If your comments are inappropriate, you may be banned from posting. Report comments if you believe they do not follow our guidelines.
Having trouble with comments? Learn more here.