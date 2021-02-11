University of Hawaii men’s volleyball team to open season against UC Irvine

The University of Hawaii men’s volleyball team will open its 2021 season with road matches against UC Irvine on Feb. 21 and 22.

The Rainbow Warriors will then remain on the mainland for matches against UC San Diego on Feb. 24 and 25.

All three are members of the Big West, but the matches will not count toward the league standings.

The league schedule officially begins in mid-March with each series played on back-to-back nights. But Big West teams are allowed to meet each other for “non-conference” matches ahead of the official start to league play or as an addition to the in-season, two-match series.

The Rainbow Warriors have not played since last March when their 2020 Big West opener against Cal State Northridge was canceled because of the pandemic.

Feb. 21-22 — At UC Irvine

Feb. 24—25 At UC San Diego

March 11-12 — At Cal State Northridge

March 26-27 — UC San Diego

April 2-3 — Long Beach State

April 9-10 — At UC Santa Barbara

April 16-17 — UC Irvine

April 22-24 — Big West Tournament