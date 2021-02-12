2 charged with attempted murder in Maui machete attack

A machete attack early Thursday in the area of Piihana Farms in Wailuku left a man in critical condition and two people charged with attempted murder.

Maui police said that at about 1:34 a.m., an 18-year-old woman called 911 to report that her 37-year-old boyfriend had been attacked by man identified as Erath Kaihewalu, 28. The woman stated that Kaihewalu hit her boyfriend with an object before grabbing a machete and striking him multiple times with the weapon.

The victim sustained life-threatening injuries and was transported to Maui Memorial Medical Center, where he was last reported in critical condition.

Following a preliminary investigation, police arrested Su Lyne Kaihewalu, 26, at 9 a.m. Thursday for second-degree attempted murder for her alleged involvement in the case. Her bail was set at $500,000.

Erath Kaihewalu had fled the crime scene before police arrived but turned himself in at the Wailuku Police Station at about 12:18 a.m. today. He, too, was charged with second-degree attempted murder, with bail set at $500,000. Police did not provide information on a possible motive for the attack or whether the two suspects are related.