University of Hawaii announces 2021 baseball schedule

The University of Hawaii will play 51 games this season, leading off with the three-game, non-conference set against Arizona State in Tempe, Ariz.

The Rainbow Warriors will play Hawaii Pacific and Hawaii Hilo in addition to a full Big West schedule. In the ‘Bows’ first eight seasons of Big West membership, each league series was three games. This year, the Big West has set each weekend series at four games, with nine-inning doubleheaders on Saturdays.

“With all that’s transpired over the past year, the opportunity to get back on the field and play baseball is truly a blessing,” head coach Mike Trapasso said in a news release. “The pandemic obviously affected our non-conference schedule this season, but we’re excited to open up at Arizona State, one of college baseball’s premier programs.”

Trapasso, who is entering his 20th season as UH head coach, has scheduled road games against top teams in recent years. In 2014, the ‘Bows played at Texas. Last year, the ‘Bows went to Nashville to face then-No. 2 Vanderbilt.

The schedule:

Feb. 26 — At Arizona State

Feb. 27 — At Arizona State (doubleheader)

March 4 — Hawaii Pacific

March 5 — Hawaii Pacific

March 6 — Hawaii Pacific

March 7 — Hawaii Pacific

March 12 — Hawaii Hilo

March 13 — Hawaii Hilo (doubleheader)

March 14 — Hawaii Hilo

March 19 — Long Beach State

March 20 — Long Beach State (doubleheader)

March 21 — Long Beach State

March 26 — At UC Irvine

March 27 — At UC Irvine (doubleheader)

March 28 — At UC Irvine

April 2 — UC Santa Barbara

April 3 — UC Santa Barbara (doubleheader)

April 4 — UC Santa Barbara

April 9 — At UC Riverside

April 10 — At UC Riverside (doubleheader)

April 11 — At UC Riverside

April 16 — Cal State Bakersfield

April 17 — Cal State Bakersfield (doubleheader)

April 18 — Cal State Bakersfield

April 23 — UC Davis

April 24 — UC Davis (doubleheader)

April 25 — UC Davis

April 30 — At Cal State Fullerton

May 1 — At Cal State Fullerton (doubleheader)

May 2 — At Cal State Fullerton

May 14 — At Cal State Northridge

May 15 — At Cal State Northridge (doubleheader)

May 16 — At Cal State Northridge

May 21 — UC San Diego

May 22 — UC San Diego (doubleheader)

May 23 — UC San Diego

May 28 — At Cal Poly

May 29 — At Cal Poly (doubleheader)

May 30 — At Cal Poly