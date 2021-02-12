University of Hawaii announces 2021 baseball schedule

The University of Hawaii will play 51 games this season, leading off with the three-game, non-conference set against Arizona State in Tempe, Ariz.
The Rainbow Warriors will play Hawaii Pacific and Hawaii Hilo in addition to a full Big West schedule. In the ‘Bows’ first eight seasons of Big West membership, each league series was three games. This year, the Big West has set each weekend series at four games, with nine-inning doubleheaders on Saturdays.
“With all that’s transpired over the past year, the opportunity to get back on the field and play baseball is truly a blessing,” head coach Mike Trapasso said in a news release. “The pandemic obviously affected our non-conference schedule this season, but we’re excited to open up at Arizona State, one of college baseball’s premier programs.”
Trapasso, who is entering his 20th season as UH head coach, has scheduled road games against top teams in recent years. In 2014, the ‘Bows played at Texas. Last year, the ‘Bows went to Nashville to face then-No. 2 Vanderbilt.
The schedule:
Feb. 26 — At Arizona State
Feb. 27 — At Arizona State (doubleheader)
March 4 — Hawaii Pacific
March 5 — Hawaii Pacific
March 6 — Hawaii Pacific
March 7 — Hawaii Pacific
March 12 — Hawaii Hilo
March 13 — Hawaii Hilo (doubleheader)
March 14 — Hawaii Hilo
March 19 — Long Beach State
March 20 — Long Beach State (doubleheader)
March 21 — Long Beach State
March 26 — At UC Irvine
March 27 — At UC Irvine (doubleheader)
March 28 — At UC Irvine
April 2 — UC Santa Barbara
April 3 — UC Santa Barbara (doubleheader)
April 4 — UC Santa Barbara
April 9 — At UC Riverside
April 10 — At UC Riverside (doubleheader)
April 11 — At UC Riverside
April 16 — Cal State Bakersfield
April 17 — Cal State Bakersfield (doubleheader)
April 18 — Cal State Bakersfield
April 23 — UC Davis
April 24 — UC Davis (doubleheader)
April 25 — UC Davis
April 30 — At Cal State Fullerton
May 1 — At Cal State Fullerton (doubleheader)
May 2 — At Cal State Fullerton
May 14 — At Cal State Northridge
May 15 — At Cal State Northridge (doubleheader)
May 16 — At Cal State Northridge
May 21 — UC San Diego
May 22 — UC San Diego (doubleheader)
May 23 — UC San Diego
May 28 — At Cal Poly
May 29 — At Cal Poly (doubleheader)
May 30 — At Cal Poly
