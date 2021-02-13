Honolulu police arrest father of missing toddler on suspicion of murder

Honolulu police today arrested a 40-year-old Aiea man on suspicion of second-degree murder in the case of a missing 18-month-old girl, whose whereabouts are still unknown.

Travis Rodrigues was transferred to the main police station at about 5:30 p.m. today and had not been charged yet.

Honolulu police and CrimeStoppers said on Friday the girl’s mother dropped Kytana Ancog off Jan. 31 to be with Rodrigues, her father, at his Kaulainahee Place home in Aiea, but neither the suspect nor Kytana had been seen since then.

Rodrigues, 40, who served time in federal prison for felony drug and weapons convictions, is also known as Travis Heffelinger and Travis Heffelfinger. Honolulu police executed a search warrant at his home Friday night.

The toddler’s grandmother, Lisa Mora, told the Honolulu Star-Advertiser today that Kytana and her daughter Ashley Ancog came to live with her in March and stayed until a month ago.

Mora said she had never heard of Rodrigues until then, has never met him and is unclear about the relationship between her daughter and the suspect.

Mora posted videos Saturday on her Facebook page of her little granddaughter opening presents at Christmastime and another of her dancing.

Earlier this week, Mora made an impassioned plea on social media asking for help in locating Kytana.

Mora said she has not been in recent contact with Ancog, who has not spoken to her family about the girl’s disappearance.

“From what I learned, she was scared of this guy and doesn’t want to say anything,” Mora said. “I just want my granddaughter back.

“She is a happy, bright normal child. She is always curious, playing and laughing. She loves music, playing with the dogs. It’s hard because she’s really trusting.”

Mora asked everyone “to look at every child they come upon. Even if there’s a slight resemblance, take a picture. Send it to CrimeStoppers. I want them to treat this as their own child, granddaughter, niece, daughter.”

Mora said Kytana has two half-brothers, one of whom lives with her and the other with his other grandmother.

The FBI is assisting the Honolulu Police Department in the investigation.