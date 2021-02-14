comscore Television and radio - Feb. 14, 2021 | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Television and radio – Feb. 14, 2021

  • Today
  • Updated 11:15 pm
On the air
Listings are for Oceanic and Hawaiian Telcom analog/digital.
*premium station. Check your TV guide for latest updates.
***delayed. All games subject to blackout.
TV
 TODAY TODAY
  TIME TV SPEC HT
AUTO RACING: NASCAR Cup Series
Daytona 500 9:30 a.m. KHON 3 3
BASKETBALL: NBA
Celtics at Wizards 8 a.m. NBATV NA/242* 92*
Trail Blazers at Mavericks 2:30 p.m. ESPN 22/222 70
Lakers at Nuggets 5 p.m. SPCSN 23/218 69
Lakers at Nuggets 5 p.m. ESPN 22/222 70
Cavaliers at Clippers 5 p.m. FSPT 31/228 82*
Cavaliers at Clippers 5 p.m. NBATV NA/242* 92*
BASKETBALL: College Men
Michigan at Wisconsin 8 a.m. KGMB 7 7
Tulane at South Florida 9 a.m. ESPNU NA/221* 73
Marquette at Seton Hall 10 a.m. FS1 NA/214 75
Loyola Chicago at Drake 10 a.m. ESPN2 21/224 74
Nebraska at Penn State 10 a.m. BIGTEN NA/248* 79*
Pittsburgh at Georgia Tech 11 a.m. ACC NA/251 NA
Colgate at Army 1 p.m. CBSSN NA/247* 83
Miami at Notre Dame 1 p.m. ACC NA/251 NA
Minnesota at Maryland 2 p.m. FS1 NA/214 75
Oregon State at Arizona State 2 p.m. ESPN2 21/224 74
BASKETBALL: College Women
LSU at South Carolina 7 a.m. SEC NA/220 40*
VCU at Dayton 7 a.m. ESPNU NA/221* 73
Wake Forest at Clemson 7 a.m. ACC NA/251 NA
Northwestern at Ohio State 7:30 a.m. BIGTEN NA/248* 79*
Georgia at Missouri 9 a.m. SEC NA/220 40*
Washington at Arizona 9 a.m. PAC12 NA/232* 252*
Miami at Florida State 9 a.m. ACC NA/251 NA
Tennessee at Texas A&M 10 a.m. ESPN 22/222 70
Mississippi State at Ole Miss 11 a.m. SEC NA/220 40*
Maryland at Nebraska noon FS1 NA/214 75
Texas at Baylor noon ESPN2 21/224 74
Alabama at Auburn 1 p.m. SEC NA/220 40*
GOLF: PGA
Pebble Beach Pro-Am 8 a.m. GOLF 30/216 86
Pebble Beach Pro-Am 10 a.m. KGMB 7 7
HOCKEY: NHL
Capitals at Penguins 10 a.m. KHNL 8 8
Avalanche at Golden Knights 2 p.m. NBCSN 19/210 87
SOCCER
English: Manchester United at West Brom 4 a.m. NBCSN 19/210 87
Italian: Atalanta at Cagliari 4 a.m. ESPN2 21/224 74
Spanish: Valencia at Real Madrid 5:15 a.m. BEIN NA/229* NA
English: Leeds United at Arsenal 6:30 a.m. NBCSN 19/210 87
Spanish: Osasuna at Levante 7:30 a.m. BEIN NA/229* NA
Spanish: Real Betis at Villarreal 10 a.m. BEIN NA/229* NA
Mexican: Monterrey at Santos Laguna 3:06 p.m. FS2 NA/241* 76*
TENNIS
Australian Open (cont.) midnight TENNIS NA/243* 84*
Australian Open 2 p.m. TENNIS NA/243* 84*
Australian Open 4 p.m. ESPN2 21/224 74
WTA Phillip Island Trophy 4 p.m. TENNIS NA/243* 84*
Australian Open 10 p.m. ESPN2 21/224 74
VOLLEYBALL: College Women
USC at Utah 9 a.m. P12MT NA/238* 258*
Purdue at Michigan 12:30 p.m. BIGTEN NA/248* 79*
Washington at UCLA 1 p.m. PAC12 NA/232* 252*
Penn State at Minnesota 2:30 p.m. BIGTEN NA/248* 79*
Stanford at California 3 p.m. PAC12 NA/232* 252*
MONDAY  
  TIME TV SPEC HT
BASKETBALL: NBA
Rockets at Wizards 2 p.m. NBATV NA/242* 92*
Heat at Clippers 5 p.m. FSPT 31/228 82*
Heat at Clippers 5 p.m. NBATV NA/242* 92*
BASKETBALL: NBA G League
Ignite vs. Iowa 10 a.m. ESPNU NA/221* 73
BASKETBALL: College Men
Virginia at Florida State 2 p.m. ESPN 22/222 70
Washington State at Washington 3 p.m. PAC12 NA/232* 252*
Texas Southern at Jackson State 4 p.m. ESPNU NA/221* 73
Texas Tech at TCU 4 p.m. ESPN 22/222 70
BASKETBALL: College Women
Teams TBA noon ESPN2 21/224 74
Seton Hall at DePaul 2 p.m. FS1 NA/214 75
Kentucky at Florida 2 p.m. SEC NA/220 40*
Stanford at Oregon 2 p.m. ESPN2 21/224 74
HOCKEY: NHL
Blues at Coyotes 11 a.m. NHLN NA/240* 93*
Islanders at Sabres 2 p.m. NBCSN 19/210 87
Ducks at Sharks 5:30 p.m. FSW 20/226 81*
SOCCER
English: Sheffield United at West Ham United 8 a.m. NBCSN 19/210 87
English: Newcastle United at Chelsea 10 a.m. NBCSN 19/210 87
Spanish: Athletic Bilbao at Cadiz 10 a.m. BEIN NA/229* NA
TENNIS
Australian Open (cont.) midnight TENNIS NA/243* 84*
Australian Open 2 p.m. TENNIS NA/243* 84*
Australian Open 4 p.m. ESPN2 21/224 74
Phillip Island Trophy 4 p.m. TENNIS NA/243* 84*
Australian Open 10 p.m. ESPN2 21/224 74

 

RADIO
TODAY  
  TIME STATION
College men’s basketball: Michigan at Wisconsin 8 a.m. 1500-AM
NASCAR Cup Series: Daytona 500 9:30 a.m. 990-AM
NBA: Lakers at Nuggets 5 p.m. 990-AM
MONDAY  
  TIME STATION
College men’s basketball: Virginia at Florida State 2 p.m. 1420-AM / 92.7-FM
NBA: Cavaliers at Warriors 5 p.m. 1500-AM

