Television and radio – Feb. 14, 2021

|TV
|TODAY
|TODAY
|TIME
|TV
|SPEC
|HT
|AUTO RACING: NASCAR Cup Series
|Daytona 500
|9:30 a.m.
|KHON
|3
|3
|BASKETBALL: NBA
|Celtics at Wizards
|8 a.m.
|NBATV
|NA/242*
|92*
|Trail Blazers at Mavericks
|2:30 p.m.
|ESPN
|22/222
|70
|Lakers at Nuggets
|5 p.m.
|SPCSN
|23/218
|69
|Lakers at Nuggets
|5 p.m.
|ESPN
|22/222
|70
|Cavaliers at Clippers
|5 p.m.
|FSPT
|31/228
|82*
|Cavaliers at Clippers
|5 p.m.
|NBATV
|NA/242*
|92*
|BASKETBALL: College Men
|Michigan at Wisconsin
|8 a.m.
|KGMB
|7
|7
|Tulane at South Florida
|9 a.m.
|ESPNU
|NA/221*
|73
|Marquette at Seton Hall
|10 a.m.
|FS1
|NA/214
|75
|Loyola Chicago at Drake
|10 a.m.
|ESPN2
|21/224
|74
|Nebraska at Penn State
|10 a.m.
|BIGTEN
|NA/248*
|79*
|Pittsburgh at Georgia Tech
|11 a.m.
|ACC
|NA/251
|NA
|Colgate at Army
|1 p.m.
|CBSSN
|NA/247*
|83
|Miami at Notre Dame
|1 p.m.
|ACC
|NA/251
|NA
|Minnesota at Maryland
|2 p.m.
|FS1
|NA/214
|75
|Oregon State at Arizona State
|2 p.m.
|ESPN2
|21/224
|74
|BASKETBALL: College Women
|LSU at South Carolina
|7 a.m.
|SEC
|NA/220
|40*
|VCU at Dayton
|7 a.m.
|ESPNU
|NA/221*
|73
|Wake Forest at Clemson
|7 a.m.
|ACC
|NA/251
|NA
|Northwestern at Ohio State
|7:30 a.m.
|BIGTEN
|NA/248*
|79*
|Georgia at Missouri
|9 a.m.
|SEC
|NA/220
|40*
|Washington at Arizona
|9 a.m.
|PAC12
|NA/232*
|252*
|Miami at Florida State
|9 a.m.
|ACC
|NA/251
|NA
|Tennessee at Texas A&M
|10 a.m.
|ESPN
|22/222
|70
|Mississippi State at Ole Miss
|11 a.m.
|SEC
|NA/220
|40*
|Maryland at Nebraska
|noon
|FS1
|NA/214
|75
|Texas at Baylor
|noon
|ESPN2
|21/224
|74
|Alabama at Auburn
|1 p.m.
|SEC
|NA/220
|40*
|GOLF: PGA
|Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|8 a.m.
|GOLF
|30/216
|86
|Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|10 a.m.
|KGMB
|7
|7
|HOCKEY: NHL
|Capitals at Penguins
|10 a.m.
|KHNL
|8
|8
|Avalanche at Golden Knights
|2 p.m.
|NBCSN
|19/210
|87
|SOCCER
|English: Manchester United at West Brom
|4 a.m.
|NBCSN
|19/210
|87
|Italian: Atalanta at Cagliari
|4 a.m.
|ESPN2
|21/224
|74
|Spanish: Valencia at Real Madrid
|5:15 a.m.
|BEIN
|NA/229*
|NA
|English: Leeds United at Arsenal
|6:30 a.m.
|NBCSN
|19/210
|87
|Spanish: Osasuna at Levante
|7:30 a.m.
|BEIN
|NA/229*
|NA
|Spanish: Real Betis at Villarreal
|10 a.m.
|BEIN
|NA/229*
|NA
|Mexican: Monterrey at Santos Laguna
|3:06 p.m.
|FS2
|NA/241*
|76*
|TENNIS
|Australian Open (cont.)
|midnight
|TENNIS
|NA/243*
|84*
|Australian Open
|2 p.m.
|TENNIS
|NA/243*
|84*
|Australian Open
|4 p.m.
|ESPN2
|21/224
|74
|WTA Phillip Island Trophy
|4 p.m.
|TENNIS
|NA/243*
|84*
|Australian Open
|10 p.m.
|ESPN2
|21/224
|74
|VOLLEYBALL: College Women
|USC at Utah
|9 a.m.
|P12MT
|NA/238*
|258*
|Purdue at Michigan
|12:30 p.m.
|BIGTEN
|NA/248*
|79*
|Washington at UCLA
|1 p.m.
|PAC12
|NA/232*
|252*
|Penn State at Minnesota
|2:30 p.m.
|BIGTEN
|NA/248*
|79*
|Stanford at California
|3 p.m.
|PAC12
|NA/232*
|252*
|MONDAY
|TIME
|TV
|SPEC
|HT
|BASKETBALL: NBA
|Rockets at Wizards
|2 p.m.
|NBATV
|NA/242*
|92*
|Heat at Clippers
|5 p.m.
|FSPT
|31/228
|82*
|Heat at Clippers
|5 p.m.
|NBATV
|NA/242*
|92*
|BASKETBALL: NBA G League
|Ignite vs. Iowa
|10 a.m.
|ESPNU
|NA/221*
|73
|BASKETBALL: College Men
|Virginia at Florida State
|2 p.m.
|ESPN
|22/222
|70
|Washington State at Washington
|3 p.m.
|PAC12
|NA/232*
|252*
|Texas Southern at Jackson State
|4 p.m.
|ESPNU
|NA/221*
|73
|Texas Tech at TCU
|4 p.m.
|ESPN
|22/222
|70
|BASKETBALL: College Women
|Teams TBA
|noon
|ESPN2
|21/224
|74
|Seton Hall at DePaul
|2 p.m.
|FS1
|NA/214
|75
|Kentucky at Florida
|2 p.m.
|SEC
|NA/220
|40*
|Stanford at Oregon
|2 p.m.
|ESPN2
|21/224
|74
|HOCKEY: NHL
|Blues at Coyotes
|11 a.m.
|NHLN
|NA/240*
|93*
|Islanders at Sabres
|2 p.m.
|NBCSN
|19/210
|87
|Ducks at Sharks
|5:30 p.m.
|FSW
|20/226
|81*
|SOCCER
|English: Sheffield United at West Ham United
|8 a.m.
|NBCSN
|19/210
|87
|English: Newcastle United at Chelsea
|10 a.m.
|NBCSN
|19/210
|87
|Spanish: Athletic Bilbao at Cadiz
|10 a.m.
|BEIN
|NA/229*
|NA
|TENNIS
|Australian Open (cont.)
|midnight
|TENNIS
|NA/243*
|84*
|Australian Open
|2 p.m.
|TENNIS
|NA/243*
|84*
|Australian Open
|4 p.m.
|ESPN2
|21/224
|74
|Phillip Island Trophy
|4 p.m.
|TENNIS
|NA/243*
|84*
|Australian Open
|10 p.m.
|ESPN2
|21/224
|74
|
RADIO
|TODAY
|TIME
|STATION
|College men’s basketball: Michigan at Wisconsin
|8 a.m.
|1500-AM
|NASCAR Cup Series: Daytona 500
|9:30 a.m.
|990-AM
|NBA: Lakers at Nuggets
|5 p.m.
|990-AM
|MONDAY
|TIME
|STATION
|College men’s basketball: Virginia at Florida State
|2 p.m.
|1420-AM / 92.7-FM
|NBA: Cavaliers at Warriors
|5 p.m.
|1500-AM
Television and radio – Feb. 14, 2021
