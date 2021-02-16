Father confessed to hitting and shaking toddler Kytana Ancog, court documents say

[ AD HAS BEEN REMOVED FROM THIS STORY ]

Travis Rodrigues confessed to hitting and shaking his 18-month-old daughter, who became unresponsive, Honolulu police say in court documents charging him with second-degree murder in the toddler’s death.

He allegedly placed her lifeless body in a duffel bag and left her in a vehicle driven by a suspected accomplice, according to police.

Rodrigues, also known as Travis Heffelinger and Travis Heffelfinger, is scheduled to appear in Honolulu District Court today on a second-degree murder charge involving the death of Kytana Ancog.

His bail is set at $2 million.

Ancog was last seen Jan. 31 after the baby’s mother dropped her off with Rodrigues at an Aiea home.

Court documents said Ancog was coughing on Feb. 4 when Rodrigues allegedly began to hit her in the face and shook her before “squeezing her against his chest.” She became unconscious and appeared lifeless.

Rodrigues allegedly wrapped her in a bed sheet and placed her body in a duffel bag, the documents say.

An acquaintance identified as Scott Michael Carter met Rodrigues in the garage of the Aiea home and agreed to give him a ride.

Carter dropped him off at another acquaintance’s home while the duffel bag was left in the vehicle. Carter allegedly told Rodrigues: “Don’t worry about it. I’ll take care of it,” the documents say.

Rodrigues told police he does not know Ancog’s whereabouts.

Police arrested Rodrigues in Honokai Hale Saturday afternoon on suspicion of murder.

Authorities also arrested Carter that night. He was charged Monday night with first-degree hindering prosecution and is being held in lieu of $1 million bail.

The court documents say an unidentified person interviewed by police allegedly told investigators he or she observed Rodrigues slap and kick Ancog and tried to give her a methamphetamine pipe. Rodrigues told the person that Ancog was his daughter.

Court documents further reveal the individual observed bruising and blood near Ancog’s mouth. Rodrigues allegedly told the individual that he blood was chocolate and that she had fallen in the shower.

The person told police Rodrigues appeared “high” at the time.