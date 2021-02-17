Flash flood watch for Kauai extended through Thursday as heavy rains continue

A flash flood watch remains in place for Kauai County following an overnight warning that expired this morning, but heavy rain and thunderstorms are still expected for the area over the next few days due to a stalled front to the northwest.

The National Weather Service has a flash flood watch for Niihau and Kauai in place through Thursday afternoon.

Kuhio Highway in the vicinity of the Hanalei Bridge remains closed until further notice due to flooding, county officials said. The Kee and Haena beach lifeguard towers will also remain closed until further notice, Ocean Safety officials said.

A brown water advisory for the island of Kauai has also been issued.

A flash flood watch means that conditions may develop that leads to flash flooding. Residents and visitors should monitor the weather and be prepared to take action in the event that a flash flood warning, which means flash flooding is imminent or occurring in streams, roads and low-lying areas, is issued.

As a general rule, the public should not cross fast-flowing or rising water in a vehicle or on foot.

Today’s forecast is mostly cloudy for most isles, with highs from 79 to 84 degrees Fahrenheit. Overnight lows dip to 67 to 72 degrees.

Northeast winds continue at around 15 mph today through Thursday.

All eyes are on Kauai as the front pushes over Kauai later today, bringing more rain and thunderstorms, and extending the flash flood watch through Thursday afternoon.

Weather officials said 2.5 to 5.5 inches of rainfall was recorded on the north slopes of Kauai. The 24-hour rainfall totals recorded as of 7 a.m. today include 5.62 inches at Princeville Airport, 3.75 inches at Kilohana and 3.70 inches at Wainiha.

For the rest of the state, wet tradewind weather is in store Thursday and Friday, with showers focused over windward slopes. Periods of snow and ice may also be possible on Big Isle summits.

Surf, meanwhile, is expected to remain below high surf advisory levels this week, although a small, but long-period, northwest swell is expected to fill in Friday night and Saturday, followed by a slightly larger one Monday.

Surf on north and west shores remains at 9 to 12 feet today, and declines to 8 to 12 feet for north shores, and 7 to 10 feet for west shores Thursday.

Surf on south and east shores remains at 2 to 4 feet today through Thursday.

The colder temperatures aloft could spark some afternoon thunderstorms over Hawaii island slopes over the next few days, forecasters said. Wet conditions will remain heading into the weekend before tapering off Sunday into next week.