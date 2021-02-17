Hawaii misses out on delivery of 37,450 COVID-19 vaccine doses

[ AD HAS BEEN REMOVED FROM THIS STORY ]

Bitter winter storms across much of the mainland this week so far have delayed shipment of 37,450 doses of COVID-19 vaccines to Hawaii, with only 10,250 doses successfully delivered, the Department of Health reported today.

The DOH said a total of 23,250 doses did not arrive today as scheduled due to the bad weather. The delayed shipments comprise 13,500 doses of the Moderna vaccine, including 4,400 doses bound for CVS/Longs Drugs stores, and 9,750 of the Pfizer vaccine.

On Tuesday, delivery of 14,200 Moderna doses was delayed, the department said.

So far this week the state had received only 9,750 Pfizer doses and 500 of the Moderna vaccine, and health officials said it is unclear whether further shipments will be delayed. Already the vaccine shortage has led the state’s two largest mass vaccination clinics to put on hold or reschedule some appointments until supplies can be assured.

The interruption in vaccine deliveries comes as Hawaii’s vaccination program and public adherence to COVID-19 precautions appeared to be doing the trick in stemming the spread of the virus that has sickened 26,935 and led to 427 fatalities.

The DOH today reported just 29 new coronavirus cases statewide and one death, an Oahu man in his 70s who had underlying health conditions and died in a hospital.

Only 17 new cases statewide were reported Tuesday, but health officials have advised that temporary interruptions in electronic laboratory reporting on two occasions in recent days caused case numbers to be undercounted. Officials said they expect a “rebound effect” with higher daily case counts in the next day or two due to “catch-up reporting.”

The Health Department’s weekly COVID vaccine summary released today showed that 268,428 doses have been administered statewide since December, with 12.5% of the population receiving at least one dose.

Of the 249,390 vaccinations delivered to the public, not including those administered at federal sites, 71% were first doses and 29% were second doses, according to the summary.

Of the 315,900 doses received from the federal government, 79% have been administered at nonfederal sites, a vast improvement in distribution for the state from just a few weeks ago.

Kaiser Permanente announced today that appointments are available to members and nonmembers at the Moanalua Medical Center and at a new vaccination center opening Thursday at its Nanikeola Clinic in Waianae. The Waianae clinic’s soft launch will provide shots Thursday through Saturday in the mornings only, ramping up availability next week when inoculations will be provided from 9 a.m. to 5:30 a.m. Tuesday through Saturday.

Under the state’s vaccination program, only individuals in so-called Phase 1-A and 1-B are currently eligible for vaccinations. These groups include healthcare workers, long-term-care home residents and staff, adults 75 years of age and older, and “frontline essential workers.”

Nonmembers can register for Kaiser Permanente vaccinations online via kp.org/covidvaccine; members may schedule an appointment online via kp.org. Those unable to schedule an appointment online may call 432-2000 (TTY 711).

The Department of Health offers vaccination information and registration links at hawaiicovid19.com.