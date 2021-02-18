Grand jury indicts Travis Rodrigues in murder of 18-month-old Kytana Ancog in Aiea

An Oahu grand jury returned an indictment against Travis Rodrigues, the father of 18-month-old Kytana Ancog, charging him with murder in the toddler’s death.

The grand jury indicted Rodrigues, 40, Wednesday with second-degree murder. An arraignment is expected to be held in the coming days.

He is being held at the Oahu Community Correctional Center in lieu of $2 million bail.

Police said Rodrigues, also known as Travis Heffelinger and Travis Heffelfinger, confessed to hitting and shaking Kytana on or about Feb. 4 and made arrangements to dispose of her body.

Kytana was last seen Jan. 31 after the baby’s mother dropped her off with Rodrigues at an Aiea home.

Police said Rodrigues hit and shook Kytana before “squeezing her against his chest.” She became unconscious and appeared lifeless.

Rodrigues confessed he made arrangements to “dispose the body,” police added. Court documents said he allegedly wrapped her in a bedsheet and placed her lifeless body in a duffel bag,

An acquaintance, identified as Scott Michael Carter, met Rodrigues in the garage of the Aiea home and agreed to give him a ride.

Carter, 48, dropped him off at another acquaintance’s home while the duffel bag was left in the vehicle, according to charging documents. Carter allegedly told Rodrigues: “Don’t worry about it. I’ll take care of it,” the documents said.

Prosecutors charged Carter with hindering prosecution. He is being held at the correctional facility on $1 million bail.

Kytana’s body has not been located.

Travis Rodrigues Indictment by Honolulu Star-Advertiser on Scribd