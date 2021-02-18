Sen. Mazie Hirono appointed chair of key Navy and Marine Corps subcommittee

U.S. Sen. Mazie Hirono has been appointed chair of the key Senate Armed Services Subcommittee on Seapower, which provides oversight of most U.S. Navy and Marine Corps programs.

The Hawaii Democrat said in a release that she looks forward to partnering with ranking Republican Sen. Kevin Cramer from North Dakota and other committee members “to sharpen the Navy and Marine Corps’ readiness to meet existing and emerging threats to our national security.”

Critical to that effort “is building bipartisan support for a prudent shipbuilding plan that invests in our industrial base and delivers a fleet for the 21st century,” Hirono said.

The committee provides Senate oversight for Navy planning and operations, policy and programs (less nuclear weapons, space, cyber, and special operations); and Marine Corps planning and operations policy and programs (less space, cyber, and special operations). Maritime issues also fall under the subcommittee.

Hirono has served as ranking member of the seapower subcommittee since 2015. Her office said she has “focused on the need to modernize public shipyards—including the Pearl Harbor Naval Shipyard and Intermediate Maintenance Facility, strategic interests and engagement in the Indo-Pacific region, the importance of military training areas in Hawaii and elsewhere to support readiness, expanding the Navy’s fleet, and making sure that service members and their families and civilian employees are supported.”

Hirono will also serve on the subcommittees on personnel as well as readiness and management support.