Woman, 53, in critical condition after being hit by vehicle in Moiliili

A 53-year-old woman is in serious condition after apparently being struck by a vehicle at the South King Street and University Avenue intersection, the Honolulu Emergency Medical Services reported.
At around 8 p.m., EMS responded to the incident and administered life-saving treatment on the patient. She was taken to a trauma hospital.
