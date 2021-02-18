In-flight meal sales expected to take off for All Nippon Airways

TOKYO >> All Nippon Airways Co. is looking to spread its wings with online sales of its in-flight meals. The ongoing pandemic has taken a toll on travel, spurring the airline to explore meal preparation for those who want to “savor a little taste of travel.”
In the past, its online retail products comprised mostly souvenirs. But in the face of dire business challenges, the airline launched three types of in-flight meals in December, including Japanese- and Western-style dishes, and items targeting children.
After a few days online, 1,000 sets of meals — with a dozen servings per meal and costs ranging from about $68 to $86 — sold out.
In response to the popularity of the meals, the airline followed up with various local rice bowls — 12 servings at about $86 — such as chicken nanban-don (deep-fried chicken with tartar sauce, a local dish in Miyazaki Prefecture) and chicken zangi- don (classic fried chicken, an item from Hokkaido).
Menu selections will be gradually expanded.
