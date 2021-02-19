comscore Honolulu mayor says he’s ready to ‘reward’ Oahu residents for their success in curbing COVID | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Honolulu mayor says he’s ready to ‘reward’ Oahu residents for their success in curbing COVID

  • By Christie Wilson cwilson@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:05 a.m.
  • CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / CRUSSELL@STARADVERTISER.COM “We like where we are. We like what the numbers are showing. We are most hopeful we can go to Tier 3,” Mayor Rick Blangiardi said while speaking to reporters at an event marking the 40th anniversary of the Honolulu Crime­Stoppers.

With COVID-19 case numbers on the decline and vaccinations rising among Oahu’s most vulnerable populations, Honolulu Mayor Rick Blangiardi said Thursday he is ready to “reward” residents for their actions in curtailing the spread of the novel coronavirus on Oahu. Read more

