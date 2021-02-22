High surf prompts advisory for east shores; breezy week ahead

A high surf advisory has been issued for the east shores from Kauai to Hawaii island, in effect until 6 a.m. Saturday.

The National Weather Service says large, breaking waves of 7 to 10 feet are expected along east shores due to strong, persistent trades along with an east swell.

Impacts are moderate, but strong, breaking waves and rip currents will make swimming difficult and dangerous — and the public should heed all advice by ocean safety officials.

Surf on other shores remains below advisory levels, though there will be a slight uptick due to a few, small and overlapping, west to northwest swells — with surf of 4 to 6 feet on north shores this morning rising to 6 to 8 feet on Tuesday, and surf of 3 to 5 feet on west shores this morning increasing to 4 to 6 feet on Tuesday.

Surf on south shores remains stable, at 1 to 3 feet today and Tuesday.

Today’s skies should be partly sunny for most areas, with highs from 81 to 86 degrees Fahrenheit. Skies become partly cloudy tonight, with some scattered showers and lows from 67 to 72 degrees.

Breezy tradewinds remain at speeds of 15 to 25 mph today through tonight.

Forecasters expect no heavy rainfall this week. The breezy tradewinds are expected to continue over the next few days, then become locally strong on Wednesday and heading into the weekend.

Low clouds and showers will favor the windward side, with most rains falling overnight and in the mornings.

A small craft advisory for Kauai’s windward and northwest waters and for Kauai Channel remains in place until 6 p.m. Tuesday.