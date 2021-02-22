Hiker in his 30s slips and suffers possible hip fracture in Piihonua

A man in his 30s possibly fractured his hip while hiking in the area above Piihonua Falls on Hawaii island.

The Hawaii County Fire Department said the man was hiking near the Wailuku River when he slipped and fell down a river embankment as he headed towards a waterfall.

The fire department got the call at 2:08 p.m. and the first unit was on scene at 2:25 p.m.

The fire department’s Chopper 1 dropped a rescue specialist off near the scene, and used a long line and basket to recover the hiker and the rescue personnel.

They were extricated to the landing zone, the fire department said.

The man was transported by ambulance in stable condition to the Hilo Medical Center.