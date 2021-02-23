Honolulu police open attempted murder case, seek suspect after man shot in leg in Kakaako

Honolulu police are seeking a male suspect after a 37-year-old man was shot in the leg early this morning in Kakaako.

Police said they have opened an attempted murder investigation in the case.

Emergency Medical Services personnel responded to Kawaiahao Street, near Ward Avenue, treated the victim, took him in serious condition to a hospital where he was later released.

Police said an unknown male suspect shot the man just before 2 a.m. and fled.

They did not give a description of the suspect who is still at large.