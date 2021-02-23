On the Move: Micah Miranda

Armstrong Builders has promoted Micah Miranda to project manager, where he will handle the company’s luxury custom home project at Kohanaiki Resort’s design and budget control. Most recently he served as project engineer, where he oversaw job quality control, laborer supervisions, materials and tool management and subcontractor coordination. Prior to joining Armstrong Builders in 2016, he worked as a field engineer for Hensel Phelps.

Send items to business@staradvertiser.com.