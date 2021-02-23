On the Move: Micah Miranda

Armstrong Builders has promoted Micah Miranda to project manager, where he will handle the company’s luxury custom home project at Kohanaiki Resort’s design and budget control. Most recently he served as project engineer, where he oversaw job quality control, laborer supervisions, materials and tool management and subcontractor coordination. Prior to joining Armstrong Builders in 2016, he worked as a field engineer for Hensel Phelps.
Send items to business@staradvertiser.com.
By participating in online discussions you acknowledge that you have agreed to the Terms of Service. An insightful discussion of ideas and viewpoints is encouraged, but comments must be civil and in good taste, with no personal attacks. If your comments are inappropriate, you may be banned from posting. Report comments if you believe they do not follow our guidelines.
Having trouble with comments? Learn more here.