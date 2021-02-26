Fire visible across Los Angeles burns commercial yard, buses

COMPTON, Calif. >> A huge fire visible across Los Angeles burned stacks of pallets in a commercial yard and buses parked in a neighboring lot early today.

The inferno erupted in Compton before dawn and created a massive column of smoke that rose high into the sky and spread widely across the metropolitan area.

One firefighter had a minor ankle injury but there were no civilian injuries, said Compton Fire Department Battalion Chief Jim McCombs.

The fire also involved a mattress business but it didn’t appear that mattresses burned, he said.

McCombs said the fire may have begun in an alley. The cause was under investigation but it did not appear to be suspicious, he said.

The fire was reported around 4:45 a.m. and more than 100 firefighters and 26 fire engines from multiple agencies responded.

About three hours later the fire was contained but was not extinguished, McCombs said.