Hawaii sees 12 traffic-related fatalities in first 2 months of 2021

The state of Hawaii has tallied 12 traffic-related fatalities in roughly the first two months of the year, according to preliminary data from the state Department of Transportation.

The total is four less than the same time period last year, but involved one more motor vehicle occupant than the same time last year.

Of the 12 traffic-related fatalities the state counted from Jan. 1 to Wednesday, a total of five involved motor vehicle occupants, three involved pedestrians, and four involved motorcycles and mopeds. One pedestrian fatality was removed from the tally following an investigation.

Most of them, six, occurred on Oahu, followed by five in Hawaii County, and one on Maui County. Kauai County recorded no traffic-related fatalities during the time period.

In mid-February, a 57-year-old man was struck by a vehicle while walking along Kamehameha Highway near Heeia Pier. He was taken to a hospital in critical condition, but later died, according to officials.

Hawaii closed out the year 2020 with 86 traffic-related fatalities compared to 108 in 2019.

Although that annual count was lower than previous years, transportation officials expressed concerns about an uptick of speeding incidents in 2020 despite a 30% drop in traffic due to the pandemic.

Traffic volumes seem to be picking up, with only a 12% to 15% decline on some portions of the H-1 freeway in mid-February compared to a 40% to 45% drop last April.

The Honolulu Police Department is continuing unannounced impaired driver checkpoints across Oahu through April 30.

TRAFFIC-RELATED DEATHS IN HAWAII

Jan. 1 to Feb. 24

>> City and County of Honolulu: 2 motor vehicle occupants, 2 pedestrians, 2 motorcycles and mopeds (6 total)

>> Hawaii County: 2 motor vehicle occupants, 1 pedestrian, 2 motorcycles (5 total)

>> Maui County: 1 motor vehicle occupant (1 total)

>> Kauai County: 0