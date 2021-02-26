comscore Man, 23, charged in fatal stabbing in Hawaii Kai appears in court | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Man, 23, charged in fatal stabbing in Hawaii Kai appears in court

  • By Star-Advertiser staff
  • Today
  • JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM Honolulu police officers stood near the scene of a fatal stabbing at the intersection of Hahaione Street and Hawaii Kai Drive Tuesday morning.

A 23-year-old man charged in Tuesday’s fatal stabbing of another man in Hawaii Kai made his initial appearance at District Court this morning.

Jake Edwards appeared before Judge Clarence Pacarro via video conference from the courthouse cellblock on a second-degree murder charge in the death of Parker J. Trantham.

His bail is set at $1 million.

The Honolulu Medical Examiner’s Office said Trantham, 23, died of a stab wound to the chest.

Police responded to a call of an altercation between two men just before 10:10 a.m. Tuesday at the intersection of Hahaione Street and Hawaii Kai Drive. When officers arrived, they observed the victim, later identified as Trantham, lying on the ground with a stab wound.

Emergency Medical Services personnel administered life-saving treatment to no avail and he was pronounced dead.

Police said the suspect fled the scene.

Patrol and plainclothes officers searched Hahaione Valley and arrested the suspect later identified as Edwards at the 500 block of Kawaihae Street shortly before 12:50 p.m.

