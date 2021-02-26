comscore On the Move: Alicia Fung, Vicki Borrell, David Field | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
On the Move: Alicia Fung, Vicki Borrell, David Field

  • Today

>> Carlsmith Ball LLP has announced the hiring of Alicia Fung as an associate in the law firm’s transactional practice group. Fung, who graduated from the University of Hawaii at Manoa William S. Richardson School of Law, most recently served as a law clerk to the Honorable Derrick H.M. Chan at the Intermediate Court of Appeals.

AlohaCare, a community-led, nonprofit health plan, has announced the following:

>> Vicki Borrell, RN, was promoted to the newly created position of population health officer. Since 2017, Borrell served as senior director of Care Model Transformation.

>> David Field, CPA, is chief financial officer. Field had been serving as interim CFO since April.

