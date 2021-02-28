Las Vegas Advisor: Unfinished Drew resort on Strip has new owners

The hulking Drew, which has stood shuttered for more than a decade on the north end of the Las Vegas Strip, has been sold. The unfinished, 60-story blue building that was originally called Fontainebleau has changed hands several times, but never opened.

Coming full circle, part of the new ownership group was also the company that originally developed the property. The financial terms of the sale weren’t disclosed. Neither is there information about plans for a name change or an opening timetable, but the timing is good for a resurrection of the project with Resorts World Las Vegas soon to open across the street.

Raiders restaurant: Raiders Tavern and Grill is expected to open this month at M Resort. The world’s first Raiders­-themed restaurant will feature 45 high-definition TVs, two bars and team memorabilia. In addition, while supplies last, a special commemorative Raiders mychoice players card will be available at M Resort.

New names: Station Casinos has changed the names of its cafes. The Grand Cafes at Red Rock and Green Valley Ranch are now Lucky Penny Cafes (which debuted at the Palms before the pandemic), while the Grand Cafes at Boulder, Sunset and Santa Fe Stations are now Brass Fork Cafes (which debuted at Palace Station). These are all 24-hour restaurants, something that’s not as common in the casinos as they used to be.

Dice development: A new hybrid electronic- and dealer-managed crap game has been rolled out at Harrah’s.

The Roll to Win table uses the same footprint as a traditional table, but the layout is computerized, while individual player stations, separated by glass partitions, accept cash and provide tickets, so no physical chips are needed. The new format was designed to help beginners learn to play, as well as enhance health safety.

Question:Are there any casinos that are still closed completely?

Answer: Yes. Here’s the list: Palms, Texas Station, Fiesta Rancho, Fiesta Henderson, Main Street Station, Eastside Cannery and Eldorado. None of these even has a projected reopening date.

