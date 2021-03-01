Hawaii sees 60 new coronavirus cases on Sunday, bringing the state’s total to 27,559

[ AD HAS BEEN REMOVED FROM THIS STORY ]

State Department of Health officials Sunday reported 60 new corona­virus infections, bringing Hawaii’s total since the start of the pandemic to 27,559 cases.

State health officials reported no new coronavirus- related deaths as the statewide death toll remains at 439.

The state’s official coronavirus-related death toll includes 349 fatalities on Oahu, 53 on Hawaii island, 33 on Maui, one on Kauai and three Hawaii residents who died outside the state.

The U.S. coronavirus- related death toll Sunday was over 513,000, and the nationwide infection tally was about 28.6 million.

Sunday’s new statewide infection cases reported by the Health Department include 39 on Oahu, 15 on Maui, four on the Big Island and two residents diagnosed outside of Hawaii, officials said.

The statistics released Sunday reflect the new infection cases reported to the department Friday.

The number of corona­virus cases by island since the start of the outbreak: 21,949 on Oahu, 2,244 in Hawaii County, 2,210 on Maui, 183 on Kauai, 108 on Lanai and 27 on Molokai. There are also 838 Hawaii residents who were diagnosed outside of the state. As a result of updated information, health officials removed three infection cases on Oahu and one on Maui from the counts Sunday.

Health officials also said Sunday that of the state’s total infection count, 636 cases were considered active. Officials say they consider infections reported in the past 14 days to be a “proxy number for active cases.” The number of active cases in the state increased by 13 Sunday.

By island, Oahu has 361 active cases, Maui has 241, the Big Island has 29, Kauai has four and Molokai has one, according to the state’s latest tally. Lanai has no active cases.

Health officials counted 5,461 new COVID-19 test results in Sunday’s tally, for a 1.1% statewide positivity rate. The state’s seven-day average positivity rate is 1.1%, according to the Hawaii COVID-19 Data dashboard.

Of all the confirmed Hawaii infection cases, 1,839 have required hospitalization, with four new hospitalizations — three on Oahu and one on Maui — reported Sunday by state health officials.

Six hospitalizations in the statewide count are Hawaii residents who were diagnosed and treated outside the state. Of the 1,833 hospitalizations within the state, 1,618 have been on Oahu, 130 on Maui, 101 on the Big Island, eight on Kauai, five on Lanai and one on Molokai.

According to the latest information from the department’s Hawaii COVID- 19 Data dashboard, 31 patients with the virus were in Hawaii hospitals as of Friday morning, with three in intensive care units and three on ventilators.

According to the state’s verified weekly Hawaii COVID-19 vaccine summary, 336,901 vaccines have been administered of the 417,590 received by the state as of Friday. About 14.4% of the general population in Hawaii has received at least one dose of the vaccine, while about 61% of those ages 75 and over have received one dose.

Of the administered vaccines, 314,776 were given to the general public, and 22,125 were distributed through the federal pharmacy program, officials said.

Sunday’s seven-day average case count for Oahu is 25, and the seven-day average positivity rate is 1.0%, according to Honolulu Mayor Rick Blangiardi.