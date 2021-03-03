Maui rescue crews end search for missing hiker

Maui Fire Department rescue crews ended their search Tuesday for a second hiker who was reported missing in East Maui Saturday.

The man’s identity has yet to be released.

The Maui Police Department and MFD said two male visitors in their 20s went hiking on Waikaimoi Trail to look at a waterfall at about 1:45 p.m. Saturday.

A flash flood watch was in in effect at the time.

When the men didn’t return by 4:30 p.m., their waiting party called police.

Maui fire rescue crews searched the area with the assistance of the Coast Guard.

At about 10:15 a.m. Sunday, fire rescue crews located the body of one of the hikers in the ocean, approximately 50 yards offshore where Waikamoi Stream flows into the ocean.

He has been identified as 27-year-old Angelo Ruiz of New Mexico, according to police.

A GoFundMe account has been created to assist the family with funeral expenses.

MFD crews continued their search for the other hiker through Tuesday to no avail.

Fire Services Chief Rylan Yatsushiro said they have permanently suspended the search unless new leads arise.