comscore Major quake strikes in southwestern Pacific, does not pose tsunami threat to Hawaii | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Top News

Major quake strikes in southwestern Pacific, does not pose tsunami threat to Hawaii

  • Today

A preliminary magnitude 7.5 earthquake struck off the Kermadec Islands in New Zealand but does not pose a tsunami threat to Hawaii.

The quake struck at 7:41 a.m. Hawaii time and was centered 601 miles south-southwest of Ohonua, Eua, Tonga, at a depth of 6.2 miles, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.

“Based on all available data a destructive Pacific-wide tsunami is not expected and there is no tsunami threat to Hawaii,” The Pacific Tsunami Warning Center said in a bulletin.

No serious injuries were immediately reported.

Click here to see our full coverage of the coronavirus outbreak. Submit your coronavirus news tip.

Be the first to know
Get web push notifications from Star-Advertiser when the next breaking story happens — it's FREE! You just need a supported web browser.
Subscribe for this feature
Comments (0)

By participating in online discussions you acknowledge that you have agreed to the Terms of Service. An insightful discussion of ideas and viewpoints is encouraged, but comments must be civil and in good taste, with no personal attacks. If your comments are inappropriate, you may be banned from posting. Report comments if you believe they do not follow our guidelines.

Having trouble with comments? Learn more here.

Previous Story
Square, Inc. to buy majority of Tidal and put Jay-Z on board
Looking Back

Scroll Up