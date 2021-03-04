Major quake strikes in southwestern Pacific, does not pose tsunami threat to Hawaii

A preliminary magnitude 7.5 earthquake struck off the Kermadec Islands in New Zealand but does not pose a tsunami threat to Hawaii.

The quake struck at 7:41 a.m. Hawaii time and was centered 601 miles south-southwest of Ohonua, Eua, Tonga, at a depth of 6.2 miles, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.

“Based on all available data a destructive Pacific-wide tsunami is not expected and there is no tsunami threat to Hawaii,” The Pacific Tsunami Warning Center said in a bulletin.

No serious injuries were immediately reported.