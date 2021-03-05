Boy, 13, arrested after woman dies following Kalihi assault

Honolulu police arrested a 13-year-old boy in connection with the death of a 32-year-old woman in Kalihi.

Police said the teen struck the victim on Feb. 17, causing bodily injury.

Eight days later, the victim was taken to a hospital for treatment for her injuries.

Police said the victim’s condition deteriorated and she was pronounced dead on Feb. 27.

Details on the circumstances surrounding the fatal assault were not immediately available.

Police arrested the teen Thursday afternoon on suspicion of manslaughter. He was released pending further investigation.