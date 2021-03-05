Breezy trades, heavier rains expected this weekend

Forecasters expect breezy trades to continue in the Hawaiian isles through the weekend, with heavier rainfall starting Sunday due to deeper moisture coming from the southeast.

The National Weather Service expects this heavier rainfall to start on Hawaii island, then spread northwest over the rest of the isle chain. The system is also expected to bring heavy rains, possible thunderstorms and snow to Hawaii island summits.

Today’s forecast is mostly cloudy with numerous morning showers, then partly sunny, with highs from 75 to 80 degrees Fahrenheit. Skies remain mostly cloudy tonight, with lows from 63 to 68 degrees.

Showers are expected for the windward side of smaller isles, mainly nights and early mornings, due to the remnants of a front over the isles.

Trades continue at speeds of 15 to 25 mph today and tonight, and pick up even more this weekend, to 30 mph.

Surf, meanwhile, is expected to pick up along north shores – 8 to 12 feet today to near advisory levels of 10 to 14 feet on Saturday.

Surf for west shores is expected to decline, from 5 to 7 feet today to 4 to 6 feet Saturday.

Surf along east shores is expected to grow due to building trades, from 4 to 6 feet today to 5 to 7 feet on Saturday. Surf on south shores remains stable, at 1 to 3 feet today and Saturday.

Forecasters warn of surges in Hilo and Kahului Harbors through Saturday as the north swell builds today and peaks tonight. The swell will produce surges in north harbors, and mariners should use caution when entering and leaving port.

A small craft advisory remains in effect for the Kauai Channel, and waters around Kauai and windward Oahu through 6 p.m. Saturday.

A high-pressure system is expected to bring windy conditions back next week.