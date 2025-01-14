High surf advisory in place for most north, west shores

A high surf advisory has been issued for the north- and west-facing shores of most isles due to a long-period northwest swell peaking this morning.

The advisory covers the north- and west-facing shores of Niihau, Kauai, Oahu and Molokai; and the north-facing shores of Maui through 6 p.m. today.

Surf of 14 to 18 feet is expected along north shores, and surf of 10 to 14 feet is expected along west shores.

Officials warn of strong, breaking waves and strong currents, which will make swimming dangerous.

Forecasters say the current swell is expected to decline through the week. A large, northwest swell is expected to build Friday into Saturday from a closer, stronger storm over the next few days, likely prompting a high surf warning.

A small craft advisory is also in place for most Kauai waters, windward Oahu waters, the Kaiwi Channel, and windward Maui waters.