Warriors will open season with game in Rose Bowl as 2021 UH football schedule is released

The University of Hawaii football team will open its 2021 regular season in the Rose Bowl and end it at 7,200-foot elevation, the school announced this morning.

The Rainbow Warriors had known this year’s opponents for some times, but the dates were not finalized until the Mountain West Conference released the schedule today.

For the first time, the 13-game regular season will feature more road games than home games. With Aloha Stadium’s announced unavailability, the Warriors are expected to play their six home games at the Ching Athletic Complex on the Manoa campus.

The Warriors will play five nonconference games, leading off with the Aug. 28 road game against UCLA at the Rose Bowl in Pasadena, Calif. They also will play another Pac-12 member, Oregon State, on Sept. 11 in Corvallis, Ore. Two of the nonconference games will be against New Mexico State — in Las Cruces, N.M., on Sept. 25. and in Honolulu on Oct. 23.

In Mountain West games, the Warriors will play host to San Jose State (Sept. 18), Fresno State (Oct. 2), San Diego State (Nov. 6) and Colorado State (Nov. 20)

The Mountain West road games will be at Nevada (Oct. 16), Utah State (Oct. 30), UNLV (Nov. 13) and Wyoming (Nov. 27).

