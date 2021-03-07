Las Vegas Advisor: Venetian and Palazzo casinos, plus convention center sold

Las Vegas Sands Corp. has sold the Venetian and Palazzo casinos, along with the Sands Expo and Convention Center, for $6.25 billion. The complicated deal joins hedge fund Apollo Global Management and real estate company VICI Properties, both of which have ties to Caesars Entertainment, but no major changes at either casino are expected to take place, at least until the sale closes at the end of the year. The sale marks the end of Las Vegas Sands’ presence in Las Vegas. The company will now focus on its resorts in Macau and Singapore.

Virgin ditching fees: Virgin Hotels Las Vegas, which debuts March 25, will do so without the extra fees that almost every other casino charges. Virgin has announced that the resort will open with free parking, free wifi, and no resort fee. Several Las Vegas casinos still have free parking, but resort fees are charged everywhere except downtown’s Four Queens and Binion’s, and the decision to open with this policy is a significant move that should pay big PR dividends.

Cirque returning: The return date for the first Cirque du Soleil show is set for July 4. Cirque has laid out a tentative plan that calls for the reopening of O at Bellagio on Independence Day weekend, followed by roughly one new show every month, starting with Mystere, then “a still-to-be-determined procession” of Love, Michael Jackson One and Ka. Blue Man Group, also a Cirque-owned show, could open in July, depending on restrictions.

Raiders restaurant: Raiders Tavern and Grill is expected to open this month at M Resort. The world’s first Raiders-themed restaurant will feature 45 high-definition TVs, two bars and team memorabilia. In addition, while supplies last, a special commemorative Raiders players card will be available at M.

Question: Which casino has the axe-throwing bar?

Answer: The Dueling Axes bar isn’t in a casino; it’s at the new AREA15 entertainment complex located just west of the Strip. Patrons are allowed to throw axes in a set-up that’s described as being similar to playing darts.

