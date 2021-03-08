comscore Kaneohe house fire under investigation | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Kaneohe house fire under investigation

Honolulu firefighters responded to a residential fire that broke out at Kaneohe Sunday night.

Multiple units responded to the fire at a house on Kokokahi Place at about 9 p.m.

Area residents said they heard “explosion sounds” at the time and the house ablaze soon after.

Fire crews brought the fire under control and extinguished it just before 10:50 p.m.

The cause of the fire is under investigation. A damage estimate has yet to be determined.

