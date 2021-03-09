10,000 gallons of wastewater have spilled from Kahuku treatment plant in ongoing discharge

Due to an ongoing wastewater discharge at the Kahuku Wastewater Treatment plant on Oahu’s North Shore, the state Department of Health has issued an advisory warning the public to stay out of coastal waters fronting the plant.

Starting at 1:13 p.m. today, an estimated 10,000 gallons of wastewater has been spilling at approximately 50 gallons per minute into coastal waters, including the shoreline of the James Campbell National Wildlife Refuge, and surrounding streams.

The plant is located at 56-701 Kamehameha Highway.

Warning signs will be posted, and the public is advised to remain out of waters around the plant until signs have been removed.