Advisory posted after Big Island wastewater plant discharges 400K gallons of sewage

An estimated 400,000 gallons of sewage has spilled from the Papaikou Wastewater Treatment Plant, located near Waipahi Point north of Hilo, Hawaii Island, the Clean Water Branch of the state Department of Health announced this afternoon.

The public is advised to remain out of waters fronting the facility.

The discharge had stopped by the time of the announcement.

The cause of the spill was heavy rain, the branch said.

Warning signs have been posted, and the public is advised to remain out of surrounding waters until warning signs have been removed.