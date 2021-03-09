Brown water advisories posted for Maui and Kauai islands

Brown water advisories for the islands of Maui and Kauai were issued this morning by the state Department of Health.

The cause of the brown water was listed as heavy rain by the department’s Clean Water Branch, which monitors and issues beachwater, brown water and sewage spill advisories.

Brown water advisories against ocean activities remain in effect for several beaches around the islands where rivers and streams empty into the sea.

On Oahu’s north shores, advisories were issued Monday for Waimea Bay and Kualoa Beach Park, and advisories for Pounder’s Beach and Laie Beach Park on Friday and Hauula Beach Park on Feb. 24 remained in effect; all four areas are popular swimming and surfing spots.

Also on Monday, Koloa Landing, a popular dive spot on Kauai’s south shore, was placed under brown water advisory along with the Kauai’s Wailua and Nawiliwili bays, while an advisory remained in effect for Lumahai Beach, a Kauai north shore spot with perilous currents.

A brown water advisory posted Mar. 1 along the Big Island’s scenic Hamakua coast from Honokaa to Hilo and Keaukaha, remained in effect as of this morning.

The Clean Water Branch reported that stormwater runoff was entering coastal waters, and advised the public to stay out of brown water due to possible overflowing cesspools, sewer, manholes, pesticides, animal fecal matter, dead animals, pathogens, chemicals, and associated flood debris.

“Not all coastal areas may be impacted by runoff, however, if the water is brown stay out,” the branch said, warning of an elevated risk of waterborne illnesses and exposure to toxic pollutants.