Hawaii island lava flow contributing to poor visibility on Puna roads

  • Today

Hawaii County police are warning the public that the Kilauea lava flow is contributing to poor visibility on Route 132 in the Puna District.

Heavy rain combined with heat from the lava flow has created steam that is causing limited visibility near the 7 mile marker.

Police are urging motorists to drive with extreme caution.

