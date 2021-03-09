Hawaii schools superintendent Christina Kishimoto stepping down in July when contract ends

Superintendent Christina Kishimoto announced today that she will step down on July 30 after four years at the helm of Hawaii’s public schools, rather than seek to extend her contract.

The decision follows a tumultuous year for Hawaii’s public schools as Kishimoto navigated through the coronavirus pandemic, juggling often-conflicting demands from teachers, staff and parents in a constantly shifting health landscape.

“After much consideration and reflection, I will not be seeking a renewal of my contract,” Kishimoto wrote in a message to Gov. David Ige, the Board of Education and public school employees this afternoon. “I am committed to serving out the remainder of my term.”

“It has been my great privilege to serve the students of Hawaii the past four years,” she wrote. “This is a generation of students that will lead as global change-makers with great aloha.”

Her move comes after the two unions that represent public school teachers and principals announced they opposed keeping her on the job after her contract expires. Teachers and principals testified publicly against her at a Board of Education meeting last week, criticizing her leadership and faulting her for poor communication and failing to consult with them.

Kishimoto was hired in 2017 on a three-year contract with an annual salary of $240,000, which later was extended by a year.

The Board of Education rated Kishimoto as “effective” overall in her most recent evaluation last July, after schools abruptly switched to “distance learning” in March to prevent the spread of coronavirus. She was listed as “highly effective” for her “equity advocacy” but “marginal” on “operations, resource and personnel management.”

Kishimoto and the board have had to deal with widespread concerns about safety measures on campus, distance learning, and how students were faring academically and socially. Relations between the superintendent and board members got testier during the course of the pandemic.

The Hawaii State Teachers Association contends that Kishimoto supported teachers only when forced to do so by the Board of Education — including delaying the start of the school year to train teachers on distance learning as well as decisions mandating mask use and six-foot distancing.

The Hawaii Government Employees Association Unit 6, which represents principals, called for more consultation and feedback from staff on the front lines at schools, as well as clearer guidance and more support.