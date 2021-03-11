comscore $1,400 individual checks may arrive soon, White House says | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
$1,400 individual checks may arrive soon, White House says

  • By Associated Press
  • Today
  • Updated 10:00 am
  • ASSOCIATED PRESS President Joe Biden, accompanied by Vice President Kamala Harris, spoke before signing the American Rescue Plan, a coronavirus relief package, in the Oval Office of the White House, today, in Washington.

WASHINGTON >> The White House says the $1,400 direct payments for most Americans funded by the American Rescue Plan will start showing up in bank accounts as early as this weekend.

Press secretary Jen Psaki says the government will make the first direct deposits this weekend. She says payments will continue throughout the next several weeks.

President Joe Biden signed the $1.9 trillion American Rescue Plan in the Oval Office on Thursday.

Besides the $1,400 direct payments to individuals, the plan includes money to help distribute coronavirus vaccines, provide relief to homeowners and renters, help reopen schools, provide aid to state and local governments, and an expansion of the child tax credit, among other features.

