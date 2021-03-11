CVS now administering COVID-19 vaccines at 17 Longs Drugs

CVS Health is adding seven additional Longs Drugs locations in Hawaii to its growing list of stores offering the COVID-19 vaccine to eligible populations, bringing the total to 17.

Appointments for the latest allocation of doses will be available online starting Saturday for vaccinations as early as Sunday.

The vaccinations at participating Longs Drugs in Hawaii are now available to individuals meeting state eligibility criteria, including those ages 70 and up, as well as K-12 teachers, staff, and child care workers.

Locations currently listed online include Kapaa on Kauai; Honolulu, Kaneohe, Aiea, and Ewa Beach on Oahu; Kahului on Maui; and Hilo and Kailua Kona on Hawaii island.

CVS said vaccinations also will be available at Longs Drugs in the communities of Hauula, Pearl City and Waianae on Oahu, and in Lahaina on Maui. As more supply becomes available, the company will expand to more stores and in more communities.

“We’re proud to play a part in increasing access to the vaccine to as many people as possible to enable reopening efforts in the communities we serve,” said Neela Montgomery, president of CVS Pharmacy and executive vice president, CVS Health, in a news release. “Feedback on every aspect of the vaccination process has been incredibly positive, from the digital experience to interacting with our team of health care professionals whose incredible efforts are helping to move us one step closer towards the eventual end of the pandemic.”

The supply for the expanded rollout in the state comes directly from the Federal Retail Pharmacy Program.

The new vaccine sites in Hawaii are among nearly 1,200 locations across 29 states where the company is administering COVID-19 vaccines.

Patients must register in advance at CVS.com, via the CVS Pharmacy app or by contacting CVS Customer Service at 800-746-7287. Those who are interested should go to CVS.com to find out which specific locations are available.